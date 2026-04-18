PM Modi To Address Nation at 8:30 PM, a Day After Women’s Quota Bill Defeat

advertisement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 8:30 pm on 18 April 2026. The announcement comes a day after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which sought to implement women’s reservation in legislatures, was defeated in the Lok Sabha. The bill required a two-thirds majority but did not secure enough votes, with 298 members supporting and 230 opposing out of 528 present.
According to Deccan Herald, the Prime Minister’s address is expected to focus on the recent developments in Parliament, particularly the defeat of the women’s reservation bill. The bill proposed increasing Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816 to operationalise the reservation before the 2029 general elections, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census.
As reported by The Indian Express, the bill also included provisions to increase seats in state and union territory assemblies to accommodate a 33 percent reservation for women. The ruling NDA alliance was unable to secure the required two-thirds majority, resulting in the bill’s failure in the Lok Sabha.
Details provided by Hindustan Times indicate that the opposition parties voted against the bill, citing concerns over its linkage to delimitation. Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, stated that the bill’s intent was to reduce representation for southern and smaller states, rather than solely focusing on women’s reservation. He emphasised, “Every state should have a voice in the Union and should be free to express its language and protect its tradition.”
Coverage revealed that public figures and political leaders have expressed divergent views on the bill’s defeat. While some, including Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, accused the opposition of blocking a historic opportunity for women’s representation, others, such as actor Prakash Raj, argued that the opposition’s stance was based on concerns about the delimitation process and its impact on state representation.
The aftermath of the bill’s defeat has led to significant political mobilisation as reporting indicated, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organising nationwide protests and outreach campaigns. Senior BJP leaders have publicly criticised the opposition, framing the bill’s defeat as a setback for women’s empowerment and vowing to continue their campaign until the 2029 elections.
In the hours preceding the national address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting in New Delhi to review India’s preparedness in light of the ongoing West Asia crisis. The meeting focused on safeguarding the country’s security and economic interests, including energy and food security, and was followed by further cabinet deliberations on related issues.
“The Prime Minister will address the nation at 8.30 PM (April 18, Saturday),” an official said, confirming the timing of the address following the parliamentary developments.
Further analysis showed that the defeat of the bill has intensified political debate over the future of women’s reservation and the broader implications of delimitation for parliamentary representation. The government maintains that the 2023 Women’s Reservation Act remains in force, but its implementation is contingent on the passage of a delimitation bill, which continues to face opposition in Parliament.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.