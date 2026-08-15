Women's Quota, Youth Issues: Highlights of Modi’s 80th Independence Day Speech

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on 15 August 2026, marking India’s 80th Independence Day. He hoisted the national flag, paid tribute to freedom fighters, and outlined a vision for a developed India by 2047. The event featured the first-ever rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’ during the Red Fort celebrations, with thousands of special guests in attendance, including youth innovators and beneficiaries of government schemes.
According to Deccan Herald, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance of youth capabilities for nation-building and called for all stakeholders, including the Centre and states, to expedite reforms. He stressed that there should be no compromise with quality and highlighted the government’s focus on technology, innovation, and global branding of agricultural products.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Modi announced the opening of India’s coastal waters for deep-sea exploration under the “Samrudhha Manthan” initiative. He noted that areas previously designated as “no-go” have now become “go-ahead” zones, with ₹85,000 crore allocated to accelerate offshore exploration and boost energy security.
As highlighted by The Hindu, Modi announced free online coaching for competitive exams to reduce the financial burden on poor and middle-class families. He also referenced the addition of 650 new universities and a doubling of medical seats since 2014, and called for support for women’s reservation in Parliament and Assemblies. Modi urged society, government, and industry to work together for reforms and to realise the dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047.
Coverage revealed that Modi’s speech included a call for boosting India’s manufacturing and semiconductor sectors, and for 50 Indian firms to join the Fortune 500. He praised the youth, announced a ₹1 lakh crore mechanism to support innovation, and highlighted the near elimination of Naxalism and Maoism. Security arrangements at the Red Fort were extensive, with over 1,000 CCTV cameras and a multi-layered anti-terror response plan in place.
In his address, Modi outlined the “saptadhara” or seven streams for Viksit Bharat, including targets for 100 GW of nuclear power and up to seven semiconductor plants, as analysis showed. The event also marked 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, with the song rendered at the Red Fort for the first time, and flower petals showered by Indian Air Force helicopters.
“Small dreams are not sufficient anymore… we should dream big… India has a big dream to become ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. When the world’s most populous nation resolves to become developed, the world will look at us differently,” Modi stated.
Modi’s announcement of free online coaching for competitive exams was a response to recent youth-led protests against examination irregularities, reporting indicated. He emphasised the need for digital public infrastructure and talented educators to support this initiative, aiming to ease the financial burden on families.
Modi’s vision for a developed India by 2047 was reiterated, with a call for citizens to dream big and work collectively, as details emerged. He highlighted the unity and resolve of 140 crore Indians, stating that the world would view India differently as it progresses towards this goal.
For the first time, ‘Vande Mataram’ echoed from the Red Fort during the Independence Day celebrations, marking a historic moment, according to key highlights. Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and all freedom fighters, and underscored the role of ‘Yuva Shakti’ in India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.