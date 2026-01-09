PM Kisan Yojana 22nd Installment: eKYC Process, Eligibility, and Updates

As reported by The Indian Express, the government has introduced an OTP-based eKYC process for PM Kisan beneficiaries. Farmers are required to have an Aadhaar card and an active mobile number linked to their Aadhaar to complete this process. The eKYC can be done online through the PM Kisan portal by selecting the e-KYC option, entering the Aadhaar number, and submitting the OTP received on the registered mobile number.