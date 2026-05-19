Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For a Second Time in a Week Across Indian Cities

Petrol and diesel prices were increased by up to 90 paise per litre on 19 May, marking the second hike in less than a week.

The revised rates took immediate effect across major Indian cities, with Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru all witnessing significant increases.

This follows a previous hike of approximately Rs 3 per litre on 15 May, intensifying concerns over inflation and the cost of living for consumers nationwide.