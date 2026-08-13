Trump Aide Navarro Says He Was 'Firebombed' By Indians Over Russian Oil Comments

According to Hindustan Times, Navarro described being “firebombed” by Indian users online after publishing an opinion piece in the Financial Times that criticised India’s role in the Russian oil trade. He alleged that Indian refiners were purchasing discounted Russian crude, refining it, and exporting it at a premium, thereby supporting Russia’s war effort in Ukraine. Navarro further claimed that “Brahmins are profiteering at the expense of the Indian people” and referred to the Russia-Ukraine conflict as “Modi’s war.”