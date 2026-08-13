Trump Aide Navarro Says He Was 'Firebombed' By Indians Over Russian Oil Comments

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Peter Navarro, former White House trade adviser and counsellor to US President Donald Trump, has faced significant online backlash from Indian internet users following his repeated criticism of India’s purchase of Russian oil. Navarro’s remarks, which included calling India a “laundromat for the Kremlin” and accusing Indian elites of profiteering, have reignited debate over US-India trade relations and the impact of proposed US tariffs targeting Russian oil buyers.
According to Hindustan Times, Navarro described being “firebombed” by Indian users online after publishing an opinion piece in the Financial Times that criticised India’s role in the Russian oil trade. He alleged that Indian refiners were purchasing discounted Russian crude, refining it, and exporting it at a premium, thereby supporting Russia’s war effort in Ukraine. Navarro further claimed that “Brahmins are profiteering at the expense of the Indian people” and referred to the Russia-Ukraine conflict as “Modi’s war.”
As reported by The Indian Express, Navarro reiterated his criticism during a White House briefing, stating that India’s increased imports of Russian oil after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine had made it a key player in sustaining Russia’s economy. He also referenced the US Senate’s passage of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which could allow tariffs of up to 100% on imports from the largest buyers of Russian crude, including India.
Navarro’s comments have drawn strong reactions from Indian officials and the public. Coverage revealed that India’s Ministry of External Affairs dismissed Navarro’s statements as “inaccurate and misleading.” Navarro has also repeatedly referred to India as the “Maharaja of tariffs,” defending US retaliatory tariffs as a response to India’s refusal to halt Russian oil purchases.
In his public statements, Navarro urged Indian critics to refrain from personal attacks, saying, “That’s not how we resolve problems here in America.” He maintained that his Financial Times op-ed “factually correctly pointed out” India’s increased involvement in the Russian oil trade post-2022.
“I actually got firebombed by the Indian continent on the internet with all sorts of nasty little attacks. And all I would say is, don’t do that. That’s not how we resolve problems here in America,” Navarro stated.
Further details following reports indicate that Navarro’s criticism extended to accusing India of “slamming the door on American exports through high tariffs and trade barriers.” He argued that American and European taxpayers were forced to spend billions to support Ukraine’s defence due to India’s continued oil trade with Russia.
Navarro’s remarks have also been linked to ongoing US-India trade negotiations. Analysis showed that despite the tensions, Navarro expressed confidence that Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would resolve their differences, citing their “very good working relationship.” He emphasised that the issue of tariffs and Russian oil would be handled directly between the two leaders.
Recent legislative developments in the US have heightened the stakes. Reporting indicated that the Lindsey Graham Bill, passed by the US Senate, could impose tariffs on the top five importers of Russian crude, with India and China among the primary targets. The bill awaits consideration in the US House of Representatives.
Broader context as details emerged suggests that India’s global trade policies, including recent agreements with the European Union and United Kingdom, are reshaping its domestic economy and political landscape. The uneven distribution of globalisation’s benefits and the potential for disruptive consequences remain key concerns for policymakers.
“With respect to your question, the President and your Prime Minister have a very good working relationship. They are going to work that out amongst themselves, and it’s not for me or any gaggle to get between that,” Navarro said, reiterating his stance on the US-India diplomatic approach.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.