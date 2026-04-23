In Major Shakeup, Trump Fires Navy Secretary Amid Strait of Hormuz Blockade

John Phelan was removed from his position as United States Secretary of the Navy on 22 April 2026, with the Pentagon announcing his immediate departure. Hung Cao, previously the Navy undersecretary, was appointed as acting secretary. The leadership change occurred during heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, where the US Navy is enforcing a blockade of Iranian ports amid a fragile ceasefire in the ongoing Iran conflict. No official reason for Phelan’s removal was provided by the Pentagon.