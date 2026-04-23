In Major Shakeup, Trump Fires Navy Secretary Amid Strait of Hormuz Blockade

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John Phelan was removed from his position as United States Secretary of the Navy on 22 April 2026, with the Pentagon announcing his immediate departure. Hung Cao, previously the Navy undersecretary, was appointed as acting secretary. The leadership change occurred during heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, where the US Navy is enforcing a blockade of Iranian ports amid a fragile ceasefire in the ongoing Iran conflict. No official reason for Phelan’s removal was provided by the Pentagon.
According to The Guardian, Phelan’s exit followed his public address to sailors and industry professionals at the Navy’s annual conference in Washington, D.C., just one day prior. The Pentagon’s statement, delivered by spokesperson Sean Parnell, confirmed that Phelan was “departing the administration, effective immediately,” and that Hung Cao would assume the role of acting secretary.
As reported by Financial Express, Phelan’s removal came after months of disagreements with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg, particularly over the Navy’s shipbuilding plans and the “Golden Fleet” expansion project. Phelan, who had a close relationship with President Donald Trump, was known for supporting the new “Trump-class” battleship and was present with Trump at the project’s announcement in December.
As noted in an article by Hindustan Times, Hung Cao’s appointment as acting secretary has drawn attention to his previous remarks and military background. Cao, a 25-year Navy veteran and former Senate candidate, had previously stated, “We are losing our country,” during his campaign, reflecting his outspoken views on military and national policy.
Official confirmation of Phelan’s departure was issued by the Pentagon, reiterating that the transition was effective immediately. The statement did not elaborate on the specific reasons for the leadership change.
Details provided regarding Phelan’s personal background indicate that he is a former investment executive and philanthropist, with his family maintaining a largely private profile. His wife, Amy Phelan, is active in the arts and nonprofit sectors, while their daughter, Makenzie Moon, is involved in cultural events and the arts industry.
Leadership changes at the Pentagon have been frequent in recent months as coverage revealed, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth previously removing other senior officials, including Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George. Hung Cao, now acting Navy Secretary, is recognized for his combat service and his family’s public engagement, including his wife April Lakata’s work as a writer and their children’s involvement in military and academic pursuits.
“Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan is departing the administration, effective immediately. On behalf of the Secretary of War and Deputy Secretary of War, we are grateful to Secretary Phelan for his service to the Department and the United States Navy,” Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell stated.
Further information following reports highlighted that Phelan’s social media posts on naval strategy and technology were under scrutiny after his dismissal. His background as a major political donor and lack of prior military experience were also noted as distinguishing factors compared to his successor.
Hung Cao’s biography as details emerged includes his journey as a refugee from Vietnam, his education at the United States Naval Academy, and his service in special operations. Cao’s appointment marks a shift from Phelan’s civilian background to a leader with extensive military experience.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.