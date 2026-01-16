Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death: Sexual Assault Can't Be Ruled Out, Post-Mortem Says

advertisement
A 17-year-old NEET aspirant was found unconscious in her hostel room in Patna and died during treatment on 11 January 2026. The post-mortem report, received by police on 15 January, reportedly stated that sexual violence could not be ruled out in the case. The police have arrested the hostel owner and stated that further legal action will be based on evidence from the ongoing investigation. The girl’s family has alleged sexual assault and foul play since the incident.
According to The Indian Express, the autopsy report was received by police on Wednesday and officially acknowledged on Thursday. The Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Sadar-1 Patna, issued a press note confirming that the post-mortem could not exclude the possibility of sexual violence. The police had previously stated that a gynaecologist’s initial examination did not find evidence of sexual assault, and CCTV footage from the hostel did not indicate foul play.
Police officials reported that the girl’s mobile phone search history included queries related to poison, and her urine report indicated the consumption of sleeping pills. The City Superintendent of Police, Parichay Kumar, had said that further action would depend on the post-mortem findings. After the autopsy report was received, the police acknowledged a change in the medical opinion and arrested the hostel owner, Manish Kumar Ranjan, who was produced before a court as coverage revealed.
The incident took place on 9 January, when police were informed that the girl had been found unconscious in her hostel room. She was initially taken to a clinic and later referred for further treatment. Her family admitted her to another hospital, where she remained under care from 6 January to 10 January. As her condition worsened, she was moved to a different hospital and died during treatment on 11 January. The family alleged in their FIR that the girl had not regained consciousness since 6 January and was unable to speak. They also reported injury marks on her body and head, and suspected an attempt to establish physical relations after assault following reports.
“The girl’s urine report had indicated consumption of sleeping pills,” City SP Parichay Kumar stated, adding, “Further action will be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report.”
Police initially stated that examination of the scene, forensic analysis, CCTV footage, and statements from the hostel operator, warden, and doctors did not confirm sexual assault. However, after the post-mortem findings, police acknowledged the seriousness of the case and arrested the hostel owner. Legal sections invoked include wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt, assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to disrobe, attempt to murder, and common intention as details emerged.
After the girl’s death, her family intensified their protest, bringing her body to Kargil Chowk near Gandhi Maidan and staging a demonstration that drew a large crowd. Police dispersed the protesters using mild force. Subsequently, a case was registered at the Gandhi Maidan police station for the alleged violent protest as further developments were reported.
“He expressed suspicion that ‘she had been assaulted at the hostel’, saying that there were ‘injury marks on her body and head’, and that there may have been ‘an attempt to establish physical relations’ after assault,” the FIR stated.
The investigation remains ongoing, with police stating that further legal action will be based on evidence as it emerges. The authorities have reiterated their commitment to a thorough and impartial investigation as official statements confirmed.
