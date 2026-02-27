Ex Tamil Nadu CM and Jayalalithaa's Most Trusted Aide O Panneerselvam Joins DMK

advertisement
O. Panneerselvam, three-time former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and previously a senior leader of the AIADMK, formally joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on 27 February 2026. The move took place at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters in Chennai, in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Panneerselvam resigned his MLA post before joining the DMK, and his entry comes just months ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
According to The Hindu, Panneerselvam praised M.K. Stalin’s leadership, stating that the Chief Minister had delivered growth across all sectors and provided efficient administration. He also criticised AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, describing his leadership as autocratic and suggesting that the AIADMK’s prospects for political success had diminished under his tenure.
As highlighted by Scroll, Panneerselvam’s son, P. Ravindranath Kumar, also joined the DMK on the same day. The expulsion of Panneerselvam from the AIADMK in 2022 followed a leadership tussle with Edappadi K. Palaniswami, after which the party abolished its dual leadership model and appointed Palaniswami as the sole leader.
As noted in an article by Maktoob Media, Panneerselvam addressed the media after joining the DMK, stating, “The entire country is closely watching the leadership of Stalin. He has set the grammar for how to run a political party. Over the last five years, Mr. Stalin, as Chief Minister, has delivered growth across all sectors and has been providing an efficient and commendable administration to the people of Tamil Nadu.”
“It gives me immense happiness that I have joined the ‘Thaai Kazhagam’ (parent party), the DMK, founded by Perarignar Anna,” Panneerselvam said after his induction.
As coverage revealed, Panneerselvam’s entry into the DMK is seen as a significant realignment in Tamil Nadu politics, with potential implications for caste and regional equations, especially in the southern districts where he has considerable support. Political analysts have described the move as a strategic consolidation by the DMK ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.
AIADMK cadre in Theni district responded to the development by bursting crackers and distributing sweets following reports of Panneerselvam’s switch. Local leaders described his departure as “good riddance” and expressed confidence that the AIADMK would become stronger without him.
Reactions from the BJP were also swift. Analysis showed that the Tamil Nadu BJP criticised the DMK for inducting Panneerselvam, with senior leader Tamilisai Soundararajan suggesting that the move reflected desperation within the DMK and could negatively impact its electoral prospects.
“The inclusion of Mr. Panneerselvam in the DMK would be a major setback for the party’s electoral prospects,” Tamilisai Soundararajan stated.
Political observers noted that Panneerselvam’s move follows a pattern of former AIADMK leaders joining the DMK, but his case is distinct as he is the only one to have served as Chief Minister three times as detailed here. His entry is expected to strengthen the DMK’s presence in the southern districts and potentially address gaps in community representation within the party.
During the induction ceremony, Panneerselvam was accompanied by his supporters, including Usilampatti MLA P. Ayyappan, who also resigned from the AIADMK and joined the DMK as subsequent developments indicated. Security was heightened at the DMK headquarters as supporters from Theni, Madurai, and other southern districts gathered to witness the event.
“After Amma’s [Jayalalithaa] death, lakhs of AIADMK cadre have joined the DMK under Thalapathi’s [Mr. Stalin] leadership,” Panneerselvam remarked.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.