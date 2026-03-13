Panic LPG Bookings Disrupt Supply Chains, Spur Black Market

advertisement
India has experienced a sharp surge in LPG bookings over recent days, leading to widespread operational disruptions, long queues at distribution points, and the emergence of black market activity. The panic was triggered by concerns over supply shortages linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has affected global energy markets and raised fears of disruptions in domestic cooking gas availability.
According to Hindustan Times, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas reported that daily LPG bookings have risen to 75.7 lakh, up from a pre-crisis average of 55.7 lakh. Officials clarified that this spike is driven by precautionary consumer behaviour rather than an actual shortage, and no LPG dealer has reported running out of cylinders.
As highlighted by The Hindu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned those spreading panic, stating that such actions harm the country and expose individuals to public scrutiny. The Prime Minister emphasised that India is committed to safeguarding its energy security and urged state governments to prevent black marketing and the spread of rumours.
As Financial Express stated in an article, Narendra Modi also announced the establishment of over 50 lakh tonnes of strategic petroleum reserves and highlighted the doubling of LPG connections since 2014. He assured the public that the government is making continuous efforts to address supply chain obstacles and minimise the impact of global crises on Indian citizens.
Analysis showed that Telangana has been particularly affected, with a 50% surge in bookings causing technical and operational issues at distribution centres. The OTP-based authentication system for LPG delivery has come under significant pressure, resulting in delays and increased pendency for both domestic and commercial cylinders.
In Andhra Pradesh, official statements confirmed that the LPG situation remains under control, with no dry-outs reported at bottling plants. The government has increased the minimum gap between bookings from 21 to 25 days to manage demand and is prioritising essential sectors for non-domestic LPG allocation.
Operational disruptions have also been reported in Telangana, where coverage revealed that the sudden spike in bookings has strained the distribution network. The Telangana LPG Distributors Association noted that while domestic supply remains regular, the surge in demand has led to delays and increased pendency, with commercial cylinder supply nearly halted in recent days.
“There is no problem with respect to domestic cylinders, and supply is regular. But there is panic booking among consumers, so pendency is increasing. Since there is a sudden surge in business by around 50 per cent, there is a delay in supplying. It is because of panic buying,” said Kalluri Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telangana LPG Distributors Association president.
In Mumbai, reporting indicated that panic buying has led to the emergence of a black market, with LPG cylinders being sold for up to ₹1,800, nearly double the official rate. Residents in several areas have faced long waits and difficulties in booking cylinders, with some reporting that deliveries are marked as completed despite not receiving the product.
Amid these disruptions, further developments emerged from Punjab, where a 66-year-old man died of a heart attack while waiting in a long queue for a domestic gas cylinder in Barnala district. Local authorities are now monitoring gas agencies to manage surging crowds and prevent further incidents.
State governments in Andhra Pradesh and Delhi have issued advisories urging citizens not to engage in panic booking or hoarding, while enforcement teams are conducting inspections to curb black marketing and ensure smooth deliveries as details emerged.
“No need for panic booking; no dry-out has been reported at any LPG dealer,” said Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.