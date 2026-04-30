Pakistan Activates 6 Emergency Land Routes To Iran Amid Hormuz Blockade

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Pakistan has operationalised six designated land routes for goods destined for Iran, following the continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The emergency measure, formalised by Pakistan’s Commerce Ministry, aims to facilitate the movement of cargo that has been stranded at key ports since the escalation of conflict in West Asia. The new routes are intended to address trade disruptions caused by the closure of critical maritime corridors and rising global oil prices.
According to The Indian Express, the Commerce Ministry issued a statutory regulatory order under the “Transit of Goods through Territory of Pakistan Order 2026,” which formalises a road corridor for the passage of cargo backlogs. The six routes include Gwadar-Gabd, Karachi/Port Qasim-Lyari-Ormara-Pasni-Gabd, Karachi/Port Qasim-Khuzdar-Dalbandin-Taftan, Gawadar-Turbat-Hoshab-Panjgur-Nagg-Besima-Khuzdar-Quetta/Lakpass-Dalbandin-Nokundi-Taftan, Gwadar-Liari-Khuzdar-Quetta/Lakpass-Dalbandin-Nokundi-Taftan, and Karachi/Port Qasim-Gwadar-Gabd.
As reported by Deccan Herald, Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi stated that the country remains in contact with all relevant parties and is actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in West Asia. Andrabi emphasised that diplomatic channels remain open and that Pakistan encourages direct negotiations between Iran and the United States to restore regional stability.
Coverage revealed that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has significantly impacted global supply chains, with more than 3,000 containers bound for Iran stuck at Karachi and Gwadar ports. The United Nations has warned that even if restrictions are lifted immediately, supply chains could take months to recover, prolonging economic disruptions and maintaining elevated oil prices.
The regulatory order specifies that transportation of cargo will be governed by the Customs Act, 1969, and applies to transit goods consigned from third countries to Iran through Pakistan. Reporting indicated that the United States continues to enforce a naval blockade on Iranian ports, further necessitating alternative trade routes for Iran’s imports and exports.
Pakistan’s notification is based on a 2008 agreement with Iran, which allows the transport of passengers and goods by road. However, Iran had not previously utilised these land corridors, relying instead on its maritime ports for trade. The current crisis has forced a shift in logistics, with Pakistan’s land routes now serving as a critical lifeline for Iranian commerce as details emerged.
“The order shall apply to the transportation of transit goods in transport units, consigned from the territory of a third country and destined to a place in the territory of Iran through the territory of Pakistan,” the Commerce Ministry notification stated.
Diplomatic efforts to resolve the blockade continue, with Pakistan facilitating talks between Iran and the United States. Analysis showed that while direct negotiations have shifted to telephonic discussions, Pakistan remains a key intermediary in the ongoing peace process.
Meanwhile, the blockade’s impact on oil prices has been substantial, with Brent Crude reaching $125 per barrel. Further examination highlighted that the disruption in energy flows has global ramifications, affecting major importers and prompting calls for international cooperation to stabilise markets.
“We are in contact with the relevant parties on the matter. Regarding negotiations, both new and old proposals are on the table. We hope peace will prevail,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi.
India has also played a role in facilitating the movement of its nationals and ships through the region. Recent updates confirmed that Indian authorities have coordinated with Iran to ensure the safe transit of citizens and vessels, utilising available land and maritime routes amid ongoing tensions.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.