Pak Foreign Minister Meets Egypt, Turkiye Diplomats to Talk West Asia Tensions

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On 29 March 2026, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met with his counterparts from Egypt and Turkiye in Islamabad.
The meetings took place ahead of a planned quadrilateral summit, which also includes Saudi Arabia, to address the ongoing conflict in West Asia and explore avenues for peace negotiations in the region.
The discussions focused on regional hostilities, bilateral relations, and efforts to de-escalate tensions.
According to The Hindu, the Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in Islamabad at the invitation of Ishaq Dar, who also serves as Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister.
The Foreign Office stated that the meetings reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum generated by recent high-level exchanges.
As reported by Financial Express, the two-day summit is aimed at de-escalating the crisis in West Asia.
The talks are expected to include in-depth discussions on a range of issues, including the ongoing conflict, energy security, and the safeguarding of critical trade routes such as the Strait of Hormuz. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that the meeting would seek to establish actionable steps to end the Iran war before further damage to the global economy occurs.
Diplomatic sources confirmed that the summit will see participation from senior diplomats from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt, with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar leading the discussions.
Representatives involved in ongoing backchannel diplomacy between Iran and the United States are also expected to be part of the discussions, although the exact representation from Tehran was not immediately clear.
The summit comes amid heightened military activity in the region, with reports of US naval deployments and continued hostilities.
Analysis showed that Pakistan’s mediation role has been acknowledged at the international level, with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff confirming that a 15-point action list for a peace deal was circulated through the Pakistani government.
Iran is reportedly deliberating on the US peace framework relayed via Islamabad.
“US-Iran indirect talks are taking place through messages being relayed by Pakistan,” stated Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, as cited in international diplomatic coverage.
During the meetings, the Pakistani Foreign Office highlighted the positive momentum in bilateral relations with Egypt and Turkiye, referencing recent high-level visits and exchanges.
Coverage revealed that both sides expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of these engagements and reiterated their commitment to continued cooperation on regional and international issues.
In the context of the broader mediation efforts, reporting indicated that Pakistan’s position as a mediator is supported by its longstanding ties with Tehran and close contacts in the Gulf.
The summit is part of Islamabad’s ongoing diplomatic push to facilitate communication between Tehran and Washington, with the aim of achieving a ceasefire and reducing hostilities in the region.
“We will host a quadrilateral meeting on Monday,” a senior Pakistani official stated, confirming the participation of Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt in the Islamabad talks.
At the end of the first day’s meetings, further details emerged regarding the diplomatic exchanges, including proposals from both the US and Iran.
While the US delivered a 15-point action list, Iran responded with its own five-point plan, focusing on reparations and sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. The talks are set to continue, with all parties expressing cautious optimism about the prospects for de-escalation.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.