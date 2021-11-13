Pak to Favourably Consider Taliban Request for Transporting Wheat From India

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his country would "favourably" consider the request by the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan for transporting wheat offered by India through the country on an "exceptional basis" for humanitarian purposes, Dawn reported.



According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Khan expressed the views while speaking to a delegation led by Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.



Muttaqi, who is currently in Pakistan on a three-day visit, was accompanied by the Acting Ministers of Finance, and Industry and Commerce as well as other senior members of the Afghan delegation.