Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra Singh Gets Padma Vibhushan, Full List, Highlights

The Padma Awards 2026 were announced on 25 January 2026, recognising 131 individuals for their contributions in fields such as art, public affairs, social work, science, sports, and literature. The awards, which include the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, are conferred annually on the eve of Republic Day. Recipients are selected for exceptional and distinguished service, with the awards presented by the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhawan in March or April.