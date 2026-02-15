Owaisi Demands Action Against YouTubers in Muslim Vendor Harassment Case

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi has called for police action against YouTubers who allegedly harassed a Muslim street vendor during the Medaram Jathara festival in Telangana.

The incident involved the vendor being compelled to eat his own food to prove he was not engaging in “food jihad.” The episode has drawn condemnation from political leaders and community members, with demands for legal proceedings against those responsible.

According to Siasat, Owaisi stated that the police must register a case against the YouTubers involved in the harassment. He emphasised that inaction by authorities could set a dangerous precedent and accused the YouTubers of spreading communal hatred.

Owaisi also highlighted that people from all communities participate in business at Medaram Jathara and condemned the targeting of individuals based on their identity.

As reported by The Hindu, Owaisi described the incident as an affront to the rule of law and an attempt to create discord under the guise of “food jihad.” He called the YouTubers “enemies of the country” and urged the Telangana Police to book cases against those responsible.

Owaisi further criticised efforts to impose a singular ideology and undermine the country’s pluralism and constitutional values.

The vendor, identified as Shaik Shaiksha Vali from Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, explained that he was questioned about the food he sold and was forced to clarify that he only sold the items and did not prepare them himself.

“If the police keep mum, it will set a precedent. The YouTubers are spreading venom targeting the Muslim community. They should be arrested and their video should be taken down,” Owaisi said, as quoted in The Hindu.

Owaisi’s remarks at the AIMIM’s 68th Revival Day celebrations included a broader critique of communal forces and a call to uphold constitutional rights as highlighted in the reporting.

He referenced the importance of inclusivity and pluralism, and criticised those who, in his view, seek to undermine these principles through targeted harassment and divisive rhetoric.

Political and community leaders have continued to express concern over the incident, with calls for accountability and the removal of the offending video at the end of the coverage.