'One Battle After Another', 'Sinners' Win Big: Full List of Oscar 2026 Winners

The 98th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 16 March 2026. "One Battle After Another" led the night with six wins, including Best Picture and Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson. "Sinners" followed with four awards, while "Frankenstein" secured three. Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor for "Sinners," and Jessie Buckley received Best Actress for "Hamnet." The ceremony also saw several historic firsts and notable achievements across categories.