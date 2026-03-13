Opposition Moves Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Trinamool Congress leaders have stated that the decision to bring the impeachment motion was made collectively, with support from Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK, and NCP (SCP) members. The process for removing the Chief Election Commissioner is governed by Article 324(5) of the Constitution, which stipulates that removal can only occur through the same procedure and on the same grounds as a Supreme Court judge. The Judges Enquiry Act further details the requirements for such a motion, including the minimum number of signatories from each House.