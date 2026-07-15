Graham Staines Murder: Odisha Panel Recommends Early Release For Convict

The murder of Graham Staines and his sons Philip and Timothy occurred on 22 January 1999 in Manoharpur, Keonjhar district, when a mob led by Dara Singh set fire to the van in which they were sleeping. The incident led to the arrest of 51 individuals, with 14, including Singh, convicted by a designated CBI court. The Orissa High Court later acquitted 11 of them. Singh’s death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment, and if released, no one convicted in the case will remain in prison.