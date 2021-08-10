Odisha to Build 89 Indoor Stadiums with Investment of Rs 693.35 Crore

With the aim to strengthen sports infrastructure in the state, the Odisha government on Monday announced that it will construct 89 multipurpose indoor stadiums in different urban areas across the state with an investment of Rs 693.35 crore.

The state cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the proposal on Monday evening.

The 89 multipurpose indoor stadiums under the 'urban sports infrastructure development project' will be completed over the next 18 months. This will provide a major boost to the development of sports in the state, said sports and youth services minister Tusharkanti Behera.

These projects will be taken up in 85 urban local bodies (ULBs) areas including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela under the 5T Initiative to transform the sports field in Odisha, he said.