Bill To Ban Horse Carriages in New York Renamed After Indian Accident Victim

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Romanch Mahajan, an 18-year-old Indian national, died after falling from a horse-drawn carriage in Central Park, New York, last week. The incident occurred when Mahajan jumped off the carriage to assist his mother, who had fallen as the horse bolted. A vigil was held at Central Park to honour Mahajan, and New York City Council member Christopher Marte announced that the bill to ban horse-drawn carriages would be renamed in Mahajan’s memory.
According to Hindustan Times, the bill, initially called 'Ryder’s Law' after a horse that collapsed in 2022, will now be known as 'Romanch’s Law.' The legislation aims to phase out horse-drawn carriages in New York City by prohibiting new licences and ending operations from 1 June 2028. The Animal Legal Defence Fund and other advocacy groups have supported the bill, citing risks to both public safety and animal welfare.
As reported by Deccan Herald, Mahajan’s family issued a letter at the vigil, urging authorities to halt horse carriage operations immediately. The letter stated, “Allowing horse carriages back on the streets while our family is planning a funeral proves that the city values tourism over human life.”
The Animal Legal Defence Fund highlighted concerns about the working conditions for horses, noting that they are exposed to extreme weather and heavy traffic. Coverage revealed that under current regulations, horses can be worked up to nine hours a day, seven days a week, increasing risks for both animals and the public.
There have been eight horse-related incidents in Central Park over the past thirteen months. Reporting indicated that the latest tragedy occurred when the carriage horse bolted as the driver stopped to take a family photograph, leading to the fatal accident involving Mahajan.
"My son fell off as he tried to save his mother," Deepak Mahajan, Romanch’s father, was quoted as saying. "He was screaming, 'Mom!'"
The Consulate General of India in New York expressed condolences and confirmed ongoing support for Mahajan’s family. Statements confirmed that the Consulate is in touch with the family and providing assistance during this period.
The Central Park Conservancy reiterated its call for a ban on horse carriages, stating that the risks to public safety and health are significant. The organisation described Mahajan’s death as a tragedy that underscores the dangers associated with horse-drawn carriages in busy public spaces. Further details noted that the Conservancy supports the passage of the renamed bill and transitional job placement for affected drivers.
Animal rights groups have continued to advocate for the immediate cessation of horse-drawn carriage operations. Analysis showed that these groups have cited both animal welfare and public safety as primary reasons for supporting the legislative change.
"Every day horse carriages are in the park is a day the safety of New Yorkers and visitors is in jeopardy," the Central Park Conservancy stated.
Mahajan’s family, along with advocacy groups and city officials, continue to call for urgent action to prevent further incidents. The renaming of the bill to 'Romanch’s Law' marks a significant step in the ongoing debate over horse-drawn carriages in New York City, with legislative changes expected to impact the industry and public safety measures in the coming years. The incident has intensified scrutiny of the industry as developments unfold.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.