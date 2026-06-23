Bill To Ban Horse Carriages in New York Renamed After Indian Accident Victim

According to Hindustan Times, the bill, initially called 'Ryder’s Law' after a horse that collapsed in 2022, will now be known as 'Romanch’s Law.' The legislation aims to phase out horse-drawn carriages in New York City by prohibiting new licences and ending operations from 1 June 2028. The Animal Legal Defence Fund and other advocacy groups have supported the bill, citing risks to both public safety and animal welfare.