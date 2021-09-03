Not Aware of Nature of Govt That Could Be Formed in Afghanistan: MEA

On being asked about holding more meetings with the Taliban, Bagchi said that there is no update on any future meeting.



Asked if Taliban leaders recently meeting the India envoy in Doha was a step towards recognising the group, he said it was just a meeting, and nothing more.



Responding to a question on the evacuation of 20 Indians stranded in the war-ravaged country, Bagchi said the ministry will be able to revisit the issue once operations at the Kabul airport resume. The majority of Indians have left Afghanistan, he added.



Just a day after American troops formally left Afghanistan on the intervening night of 30 and 31 August, the Taliban held a dialogue with India in Doha to discuss the ongoing situation in the war-torn nation.



During the meeting, the Indian Ambassador to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, had raised New Delhi's concerns, including on terror activities.



At the request of the Taliban side, the Indian envoy met the head of the Taliban's political office, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, in Doha and discussed issues like safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan.



The travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities, to India was also discussed during the meeting.