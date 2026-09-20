North Korea Launches Projectile Into East Sea, Japan Suspects Ballistic Missile

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North Korea launched an unidentified projectile from its east coast into the East Sea on 20 September 2026. The launch occurred eight days after North Korea had previously fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles into the same area. The Japanese government confirmed the launch, describing the projectile as a suspected ballistic missile. Japan’s Defence Ministry stated that the projectile had already fallen, with no further details provided.
According to The Hindu, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff issued a statement confirming the launch and noted that it followed North Korea’s recent reaffirmation of its status as a nuclear-armed state. The launch also came after North Korea rejected a resolution by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) demanding a halt to its nuclear activities.
Officials in Japan confirmed the incident, with the office of the Japanese Prime Minister posting on X that the projectile was a “suspected ballistic missile.” The Japanese Defence Ministry later clarified that the missile had already fallen, but did not provide additional information as coverage revealed.
North Korea’s foreign ministry responded to the IAEA resolution by stating that it “has no effect on the DPRK’s position as a nuclear weapons state.” The country has legally enshrined its nuclear-armed status, with leadership declaring its atomic arsenal permanent and irreversible following recent statements.
“The North has fired an unidentified projectile into the East Sea,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
U.S. President Donald Trump previously stated that North Korea possesses 57 “very powerful” nuclear weapons, while South Korean estimates place the number between 80 and 120. These figures highlight the ongoing concerns regarding North Korea’s nuclear capabilities as analysis showed.
North Korea accused “hostile forces” of attempting to end its nuclear programme during the IAEA’s General Conference. The country’s leadership has maintained that international resolutions and external pressures will not alter its nuclear policy as further details emerged.
Regional security agencies continue to monitor the situation closely, with both South Korea and Japan maintaining heightened alert levels in response to North Korea’s missile activities. The incident adds to ongoing tensions in the region, particularly in light of North Korea’s recent military drills and its stance on nuclear armament as reporting indicated.
Japan’s Defence Ministry stated, “The projectile had already fallen,” without providing further details.
International observers have noted that North Korea’s actions are part of a broader pattern of missile tests and military demonstrations, often coinciding with diplomatic developments or international resolutions concerning its nuclear programme at the conclusion of the report.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.