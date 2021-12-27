'No Plan to Bring Back Farm Laws': Union Minister Narendra Tomar

Two days after his statement in Nagpur snowballed into a controversy, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Tomar on Sunday, 26 December, clarified that the government has no proposal or plan to bring back farm reform laws.
Tomar's remark at Nagpur on Friday, 24 December, that farm laws would be brought back – "We had brought in the farm laws, but a few people were not happy with it... We moved a step back and we will move forward (on farm laws). Farmers are the backbone of India" – had drawn criticism from the Opposition.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Saturday, 25 December:
Tomar, in a statement said, "Congress has been trying to mislead people to hide their own failures. The farmers should be wary of such attempts."
Stating that the Swaminathan Committee report was submitted in 2006 but the then Congress government sat on the report instead of implementing the recommendations therein, Tomar said:
He also recounted the various steps taken by the Modi government over the last seven years to bring in farm sector reforms.
"Farmers are being empowered through the payment of Rs 6,000. The Pradhan Mantri Krishi Bima Yojana has come as a boon for the farmers facing losses due to natural disasters. The Agriculture Infrastructure Fund worth Rs one lakh crore and 10,000 farmer producers companies (FPOs) have led to innovations in the farm sector."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)