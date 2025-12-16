Oppositon Questions Nitish Kumar's 'Mental Health' As He Pulls Doctor's Hijab

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has come under scrutiny following an incident where he pulled down the hijab of a newly recruited AYUSH doctor during a government event. The incident occurred at the CM's secretariat during a ceremony where appointment letters were distributed to over 1,000 AYUSH doctors.

A video clip of the event has gone viral on social media, prompting significant backlash from opposition parties. The Indian Express reported that the opposition, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, criticised Kumar's actions, questioning his mental stability and calling the incident a reflection of his conduct.