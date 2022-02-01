Budget 2022: Sitharaman Focuses on Digital University, eVidya Scheme in Speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about how the need for supplementary teaching methods amid the pandemic.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, 01 February, spoke about the need for supplementary teaching methods as she presented the Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha, her second during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We recognise the need to empart supplementary teaching and build a recipient mechanism for education delivery," she said.
Sitharaman said that for this reason, the 'one class, one TV channel programme of PM eVidya' will be expanded to more and more students across the country. "This will enable all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for Classes 1 to 12," she said.
She said that 'high quality econtent' will be developed in all languages.
The Finance Minister said that a Digital University will be created to provide access to all students. The 'world class quality education' will enhance the learning experience for students across the country.
The best public universities in the country will collaborate with the government for the same, she added.
