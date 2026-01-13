Two Suspected Nipah Cases Detected in Bengal, Centre Responds

Two healthcare workers in Barasat city, North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, suspected of being infected with the Nipah virus are currently under treatment.

The cases were detected at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Kalyani in Nadia district on the night of 11 January 2026. Both patients are hospital employees, and their identities and the facility name have not been disclosed to protect privacy.

Contact tracing and treatment plans are underway, and the patients had not travelled outside West Bengal recently.