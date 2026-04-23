19 of the World’s 20 Hottest Cities Are in India Amid Severe Heatwave

On 22 April, India registered 19 out of the world’s 20 hottest cities, as a severe heatwave swept across multiple regions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heatwave alerts for northern, eastern, and central states, with temperatures in several cities exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

According to Deccan Herald, the IMD’s heatwave alert covered Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and extended to parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.

In southern states, cities such as Kalaburagi, Bidar, and Raichur in Karnataka surpassed 40 degrees Celsius, while Maharashtra’s Vidarbha and Marathwada regions, along with central India, experienced temperatures between 40 and 45 degrees Celsius.

Medinipur in West Bengal recorded the highest temperature at 45 degrees Celsius, while other cities in West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Bihar also reported extreme heat.

The only non-Indian city in the top 20 was Lumbini Sanskritik in Nepal.