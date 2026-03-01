9 Killed As Protesters Storm US Consulate in Karachi Following Khamenei's Death

advertisement
On 1 March 2026, at least nine people were killed and several others injured after protesters stormed the United States Consulate in Karachi, Pakistan. The incident occurred amid widespread demonstrations following the confirmed death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli military strike. Security forces responded to the breach, and the situation was later brought under control.
According to The Indian Express, hundreds of protesters gathered near the heavily fortified US Consulate in Karachi, clashing with police and breaching security barricades. Visuals from the scene showed flames and smoke near the entrance, and gunshots were reportedly heard as demonstrators struck parts of the consulate’s exterior with sticks.
As reported by Deccan Herald, police confirmed that at least nine people were killed during the unrest, though the exact circumstances of the fatalities were not immediately clear. A spokesperson for the local government stated that protesters set a vehicle ablaze outside the main gate and clashed with police before being pushed back from the consulate compound.
Emergency workers cited by CNN indicated that around 20 people were injured in the violence, while police and hospital officials reported at least eight wounded. The US Consulate in Karachi and the US Embassy in Islamabad did not issue immediate public statements regarding the incident. A diplomat inside the compound stated, “We’re safe.”
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the protests in Karachi were part of a broader wave of demonstrations across Pakistan and Iraq following the announcement of Khamenei’s death. In Lahore, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the US consulate, resulting in minor clashes with police but no reported violence. In Islamabad, authorities blocked all roads leading to the Red Zone, which houses diplomatic missions and parliament.
Further details revealed that police and paramilitary forces used batons and fired tear gas to disperse the crowd in Karachi. The attack on the consulate occurred hours after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a major attack carried out by Israel and the United States. Authorities later confirmed that the situation was under control.
“Hundreds of people suddenly appeared near the American consulate,” Karachi Police spokesperson Rehan Ali told CNN, describing the rapid escalation that led to the violence.
Security protocols at Western diplomatic missions in Pakistan have been heightened, with staff movement restricted across the country as tensions continue to rise. Diplomatic sources indicated that multinational companies operating in Pakistan are also reviewing security measures, including limiting air travel and enhancing protection around offices and factory sites.
Large protests were also reported in other parts of Pakistan, including the northern city of Skardu, where demonstrators set fire to a United Nations office building. Coverage revealed that no casualties were reported in Skardu, but the incident underscored the widespread unrest following the events in Iran.
In Iraq, security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse pro-Iranian protesters gathered outside the Green Zone in Baghdad, where the US Embassy is located. Reporting indicated that demonstrators in both Pakistan and Iraq chanted slogans against the United States and Israel, reflecting the regional impact of Khamenei’s death.
“Death to Israel, death to America,” protesters shouted, as documented by multiple sources during the demonstrations in Karachi and Baghdad.
Authorities in Pakistan have not released further details regarding the identities of those killed or the specific sequence of events leading to the fatalities. As details emerged, the incident marked one of the most significant attacks on a US diplomatic facility in Pakistan in recent years, prompting increased security and international concern.
