Nikitha Godishala Murder in US: Accused Ex-Partner Arrested in Tamil Nadu

On 3 January, Nikitha Godishala, a 27-year-old Indian-American data analyst, was found dead with multiple stab wounds in the Columbia, Maryland apartment of her former boyfriend, Arjun Sharma.
Sharma, 26, had reported her missing the previous day and then left the United States for India. Authorities launched an international manhunt, leading to Sharma’s arrest in Tamil Nadu.
According to Hindustan Times, Sharma was charged with first-degree and second-degree murder after Godishala’s body was discovered in his apartment. The investigation revealed that Sharma had filed a missing person report on 2 January, claiming he last saw Godishala on New Year’s Eve, before departing for India the same day.
As reported by The Hindu, Godishala was found at the 10100 block of Twin Rivers Road in Columbia. Police believe she was killed shortly after 7 p.m. on 31 December 2025. The case escalated after friends raised concerns on social media, prompting a search warrant and the subsequent discovery of her body.
As highlighted by Amar Ujala, Interpol played a key role in tracking and arresting Sharma in Tamil Nadu. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities examining the possibility of domestic violence as a factor. The motive for the crime has not been officially determined.
As noted in an article by Hindustan Times, Godishala’s family alleged that Sharma had solicited money from her and made unauthorised transactions from her bank account before fleeing. Her cousin, Saraswati Godishala, requested urgent intervention from the Indian Embassy to ensure a thorough investigation and repatriation of Nikitha’s remains.
“We seek your urgent assistance to ensure justice and dignity for my cousin Nikitha,” Saraswati Godishala stated, urging authorities to act swiftly.
The Indian Embassy in the United States confirmed it is providing consular assistance to Godishala’s family and is coordinating with local authorities. The Embassy stated it is following up on the matter to support the investigation and the family’s needs, reported the Hindustan Times.
This article added, Howard County Police obtained an arrest warrant for Sharma and are working with US federal agencies to facilitate his extradition. The police believe Godishala was killed soon after 7 p.m. on 31 December 2025, but the motive remains under investigation.
This report highlighted that Sharma left the US for India on the same day he reported Godishala missing. Detectives found her body the following day, and authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.
The details of Godishala’s professional background, including her role as a Data and Strategy Analyst at Vheda Health and her academic achievements, were as this report noted.
The Indian Embassy in the USA noted:
Sharma’s arrest in Tamil Nadu was the result of coordinated efforts between US and Indian law enforcement, with Interpol’s involvement this report mentioned.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.