Sudha Bharadwaj: NIA Court Sets Bail Conditions, Says She Must Remain in Mumbai

The special NIA court in Mumbai on Wednesday, 8 December refused the request of Bhima Koregaon accused Sudha Bharadwaj to be granted lenient conditions for her release on bail, even as it passed an order for her release.

The court had been directed by the Bombay High Court a week earlier to set the conditions for Bharadwaj's release on default bail.

The court has now specified that Bharadwaj is to be released on a bond of Rs 50,000, with two sureties.

In addition, the NIA court has also laid down several other conditions, similar to those set out for the release of co-accused Varavara Rao on medical bail in February 2021. These include: