New OnePlus 8T Concept Phone Changes Colours as You Breathe

Smartphone brand OnePlus is working on a OnePlus 8T concept smartphone that changes colours as you breathe, and sports a motion-tracking radar tool.

According to the company, it is using a technology called Electronic Colour, Material and Finish (ECMF) for the OnePlus 8T concept phone.

The technology uses a colour-changing film that contains metal oxide in glass. When that metal oxide is activated, it's able to change colour from a dark blue to a silver one.