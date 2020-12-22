New OnePlus 8T Concept Phone Changes Colours as You Breathe

Smartphone brand OnePlus is working on a OnePlus 8T concept smartphone that changes colours as you breathe, and sports a motion-tracking radar tool.
According to the company, it is using a technology called Electronic Colour, Material and Finish (ECMF) for the OnePlus 8T concept phone.
The technology uses a colour-changing film that contains metal oxide in glass. When that metal oxide is activated, it's able to change colour from a dark blue to a silver one.
“The new module, which is built into the camera bump on the back of the phone, uses millimeter wave radar to bounce electromagnetic waves off its surroundings and lets the phone 'perceive, image, locate, and track objects’," The Verge reported.
The technology is similar to the Google Pixel 4's radar-enabled Motion Sense technology. The OnePlus 8T concept phone can also use this motion tracker to do simple things like answering a phone call with a gesture, or offer more advanced functionality like sensing a user's breathing.
