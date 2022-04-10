Orange Alert in Delhi After City Records Hottest April Day in 5 Years at 42.4° C

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Sunday, 10 April, as severe heatwave conditions are expected to continue to prevail over the national capital.

According to the IMD, Delhi sizzled at 42.4 degree Celsius on Saturday, which has been hottest day in five years.

Previously, the national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degree Celsius on 21 April, 2017. The highest maximum temperature for the month was recorded on 29 April, 1941 at 45.6 degree Celsius.