Nepal Elections: Balen Shah's RSP Ahead in 62 Seats as Older Parties Lag Behind

Nepal held its general election on 5 March 2026, marking the first national vote since the Gen Z-led protests of 2025 that resulted in the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Approximately 60% of nearly 19 million registered voters participated. Early results indicate the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), led by Balendra Shah, is leading in multiple constituencies, with voting and counting proceeding under tight security and largely peaceful conditions.
According to Hindustan Times, the RSP is ahead in 62 constituencies, with its candidate Ranju Neupane (Darshana) securing a win in Kathmandu-1. The party’s rise is attributed to strong support from young, urban voters, particularly those mobilised during last year’s protests. The Election Commission has stated that results for the first-past-the-post system will be declared within 24 hours of counting, while proportional representation results will follow.
As reported by Financial Express, the election is seen as a contest between traditional parties, such as the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) led by KP Sharma Oli, and new political forces like the RSP. The vote counting process is expected to conclude by 9 March, with helicopters being used to transport ballot boxes from remote mountainous regions.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, India is closely monitoring the election due to its complex relationship with Nepal, which has recently experienced tensions over border disputes and accusations of interference. The outcome is expected to influence bilateral ties, especially as Balen Shah is perceived by some supporters as holding anti-India views.
Preliminary results show the RSP leading in most constituencies, with Balen Shah ahead of KP Sharma Oli in Jhapa-5, a traditional stronghold for the former prime minister. The mixed electoral system, combining first-past-the-post and proportional representation, makes it unlikely for any single party to secure an outright majority, suggesting coalition governance will be necessary.
“Gen Z has been very much supportive in this election. Their participation in this election process has also been positive in terms of candidates as well as voters,” said Narayan Prasad Bhattarai, spokesperson for the Nepal Election Commission.
Latest updates indicate that the RSP has won three seats and is leading in 45 others, including all 10 constituencies in Kathmandu. The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) and the Nepali Congress are also leading in several seats, but the Election Commission has yet to officially confirm all results.
Coverage revealed that the 2025 Gen Z protests, sparked by a social media ban and widespread frustration over corruption and unemployment, led to the resignation of KP Sharma Oli and the appointment of Sushila Karki as interim prime minister. Social media played a pivotal role in mobilising youth and shaping the political landscape leading up to the 2026 election.
Vote counting began late on election night as initial results showed the RSP leading in 23 seats, with the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML each ahead in three. The election marks Nepal’s first since the Gen Z protests, which toppled the previous government and led to significant political realignment.
“This election has to maintain peace and order and ensure the public that normalcy is back in the nation so that people can continue their business and activities without fear or restraints,” said former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.
Voting in Indo-Nepal border areas was largely peaceful as officials confirmed heightened security and minimal incidents. The RSP’s emergence as a major force is attributed to its association with the Gen Z protest movement, while established parties like the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML remain significant contenders.
