Nepal Elections: Balen Shah's RSP Ahead in 62 Seats as Older Parties Lag Behind

According to Hindustan Times, the RSP is ahead in 62 constituencies, with its candidate Ranju Neupane (Darshana) securing a win in Kathmandu-1. The party’s rise is attributed to strong support from young, urban voters, particularly those mobilised during last year’s protests. The Election Commission has stated that results for the first-past-the-post system will be declared within 24 hours of counting, while proportional representation results will follow.