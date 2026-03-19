NCW Summons Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt Over Song Controversy

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The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned actors Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, lyricist Raqueeb Alam, producer Venkat K Narayana, and director Kiran Kumar in connection with the controversy surrounding the song "Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke" from the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil. The summons follow allegations of obscenity and vulgarity in the song’s lyrics and choreography. The individuals have been asked to appear before the NCW on 24 March 2026, along with relevant documents. The Hindi version of the song has been removed from YouTube after widespread criticism.
According to Hindustan Times, the NCW stated that the content of the song appears to be sexually suggestive, objectionable, and in violation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act, and POCSO Act. The Commission took suo motu cognizance of media reports and warned that failure to appear may invite appropriate legal action.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the NCW’s official communication also referenced the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) clarified that it had not received any application for clearance of the song, noting that digital content is not certified by the CBFC. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry confirmed that a ban had been imposed on the song.
Further details indicate that both Nora Fatehi and lyricist Raqueeb Alam have distanced themselves from the Hindi version. Fatehi stated she recorded only the Kannada version three years ago and flagged concerns upon hearing the Hindi lyrics. Alam explained he was instructed to provide a literal translation from Kannada and had warned the makers about the content.
The controversy intensified after the song’s release on YouTube, with criticism focusing on its explicit lyrics and choreography. Following public backlash, director Prem issued an apology, stating, “I did not intend to write a vulgar song or to hurt anybody's feelings. My intention was never to hurt anyone, and I want to apologise. I will re-write the song in such a way that it won't hurt anyone and release it nationwide.”
“I would hate for anyone to think I endorse this. Thank you for the backlash because of this pressure, the filmmakers have luckily taken it down,” Nora Fatehi wrote on Instagram, as cited in multiple sources.
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Parliament that the song had been removed from YouTube and emphasised the need for reasonable restrictions on freedom of speech to protect children, women, and deprived groups. Social media reactions included both criticism of the song’s content and scrutiny of Fatehi’s clarification, with the actor reiterating her lack of involvement in the Hindi version and her intent to pursue legal action if necessary.
Industry bodies and women’s commissions in Karnataka and Haryana also raised concerns, prompting additional scrutiny. As the situation developed, the Hindi version of the song was removed from all major platforms, and the filmmakers committed to revising the lyrics before any future release.
“My bigger issue is the fact they went and made a whole Hindi version in the most vulgar inappropriate way possible and just released it without my knowledge! That just makes me so angry and I hate that they operate like this generally in the industry, our approvals, opinions etc don’t matter,” Nora Fatehi commented in response to online criticism.
Coverage revealed that the NCW has also summoned individuals associated with another song, “Tateeree,” over similar allegations. The Commission’s actions reflect a broader regulatory focus on digital content and its compliance with Indian legal and cultural standards.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.