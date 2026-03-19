NCW Summons Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt Over Song Controversy

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned actors Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, lyricist Raqueeb Alam, producer Venkat K Narayana, and director Kiran Kumar in connection with the controversy surrounding the song "Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke" from the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil. The summons follow allegations of obscenity and vulgarity in the song’s lyrics and choreography. The individuals have been asked to appear before the NCW on 24 March 2026, along with relevant documents. The Hindi version of the song has been removed from YouTube after widespread criticism.