Further coverage indicated that the INDIA bloc’s meeting, held at Kharge’s residence, included leaders from Congress, Trinamool Congress, RJD, CPI, IUML, and RSP. The alliance outlined three key demands: maintaining the current strength of the Lok Sabha, implementing women’s reservation within existing seats, and freezing the allocation of seats among states for the next 25 years. Non-INDIA bloc parties such as DMK, AAP, and BJD were invited but did not attend.