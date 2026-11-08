Uncertainty Looms Over NCP Merger Talks Amid Contradictory Statements

As The Indian Express stated in an article, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shown interest in mending ties with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), viewing the party as a potential ally for upcoming legislative priorities. BJP leaders have encouraged the merger of the two NCP factions, but have maintained that the final decision rests with Sunetra Pawar and Sharad Pawar. The BJP’s outreach is seen as part of a broader strategy to secure support for key bills in Parliament.