Nashik Court Rejects Bail For Woman Accused in TCS Harassment Case

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A Nashik court on 2 May 2026 rejected the anticipatory bail application of Nida Khan, who is accused in a case involving allegations of sexual misconduct and forced religious conversion at a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) unit in Nashik. The prosecution argued that custodial interrogation was necessary due to the serious nature of the offence registered against her. The case is part of a broader investigation involving multiple accused and several complaints of workplace harassment and coercion.
According to The Hindu, the court’s decision was based on the prosecution’s submission that the allegations against Khan were grave and warranted further investigation. The prosecution maintained that Khan’s custodial interrogation was essential to address the seriousness of the charges and to facilitate the ongoing probe.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Nida Khan is one of eight accused in the case, which involves allegations of sexual harassment and forcible religious conversion at the Nashik TCS unit. The court heard arguments from both the defence and prosecution before rejecting Khan’s pre-arrest bail plea, which had been pending since 18 April 2026.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the Nashik police have registered nine FIRs in connection with the TCS Nashik matter. The case involving Khan is among those where the complainants have alleged sustained workplace harassment, religious coercion, and, in some instances, sexual abuse by colleagues.
The prosecution argued that Khan was a key accused and had conspired with others to commit the alleged offences. Statements from the prosecution indicated that Khan’s custodial interrogation was necessary to investigate aspects such as potential funding for religious conversion and digital evidence on electronic devices.
“The prosecution had maintained in court that Khan is a key accused in the offence registered against her by the complainant at Devlali police station on March 26. She conspired with the other two accused in that case, Danish Sheikh and Tausif Attar, and also helped the duo in committing the offence,” special public prosecutor Ajay Misar stated.
During the hearing, the defence argued that there is no specific penal provision under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita criminalising religious conversions and highlighted the absence of a dedicated anti-conversion law in Maharashtra. However, the court found the prosecution’s arguments regarding the seriousness of the allegations to be persuasive.
In addition to the allegations of harassment and religious coercion, police have also added a poisoning charge under Section 328 of the Indian Penal Code in a related case, following new statements from a complainant. Further investigation is ongoing to trace the source of the alleged intoxicants and to reconstruct the sequence of events.
The Nashik police have arrested seven of the eight accused, with Khan reportedly absconding at the time of the court’s decision. Coverage revealed that Khan’s defence counsel indicated plans to approach the Bombay High Court to seek anticipatory bail.
“The court found the prosecution’s allegations against Khan serious in nature and hence rejected her pre-arrest bail plea,” special public prosecutor Ajay Misar confirmed.
Allegations in the TCS Nashik case include verbal abuse, intimidation, inappropriate remarks, and attempts to create a hostile work environment. As details emerged, the investigation has expanded to examine financial linkages and digital evidence related to the accused.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.