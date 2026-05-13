Nashik Authorities Demolish AIMIM Corporator’s House 'Linked' To TCS Case

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On 13 May 2026, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation demolished alleged illegal constructions at two properties linked to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen corporator Matin Patel. One of the properties included the house where suspended Tata Consultancy Services employee Nida Khan was reportedly sheltered. The demolition followed the issuance of notices regarding unauthorised construction and subsequent legal proceedings.
According to Scroll, the demolition was carried out in the Kausar Baug area with the deployment of approximately 100 civic officials and police personnel, along with earthmovers and anti-encroachment teams. Notices had been served to Matin Patel on 9 May 2026, requiring a response within three days regarding the alleged unauthorised constructions at his residence and office.
As reported by Siasat, Patel sought a stay from the court to halt the demolition, but the request was not granted. The municipal corporation proceeded with the demolition on the morning of 13 May, targeting Patel’s house, office, and several shops under police security. The mayor stated that further action would be taken in accordance with the law if Patel’s response to the notice was unsatisfactory.
Patel’s family submitted documents and requested additional time to respond, arguing that the three-day notice period was insufficient and citing legal safeguards against demolition without due process as coverage revealed. The mayor also indicated that Patel could face disqualification from the municipal corporation if found guilty of illegal construction.
Legal experts have noted that there are no provisions in Indian law permitting demolition of property as a punitive measure for alleged crimes, though such actions have become more common in certain states following recent trends. In November 2024, the Supreme Court declared the practice of demolishing properties of accused persons as a punitive measure to be illegal.
“There are no provisions in Indian law that allow for the demolition of property as a punitive measure. However, the practice has become commonplace in states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party,” the report stated.
Nida Khan, who had been absconding since 10 April 2026, was arrested on 7 May from a bungalow in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Naregaon area owned by Patel as details emerged. She was apprehended more than 40 days after being named in a first information report for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and has also been booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act.
The Nashik Police have alleged that Khan, along with two others, made derogatory remarks about Hindu deities and were involved in cases of sexual harassment and religious conversion at the TCS Nashik unit as subsequent findings indicated. Between 26 March and 3 April, nine cases were filed against eight TCS employees for alleged sexual harassment and hurting religious sentiments. All accused employees were suspended by TCS, which also launched an internal inquiry.
The National Commission for Women has criticised the company’s compliance with the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act, stating that the Nashik office had a common internal complaints committee with Pune, which contravenes legal requirements according to official statements. The commission described the workplace environment as “deeply disturbing and toxic,” marked by pervasive harassment and abuse of authority.
“The complainants were indeed sexually harassed and faced attempts of molestation,” the commission’s fact-finding panel found.
TCS reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct and stated that it is cooperating with law enforcement agencies to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation as company statements confirmed. The Special Investigation Team of Nashik police continues to probe the multiple cases of molestation and harassment at the IT company’s Nashik unit.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.