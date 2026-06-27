PM Modi To Attend Golden Jubilee Celebrations in Seychelles As Guest of Honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is undertaking a three-day official visit to Seychelles, beginning Saturday, to participate in the island nation’s 50th Independence Day celebrations as Guest of Honour. The visit includes engagements with Seychelles’ leadership, an address to the National Assembly, and interactions with the Indian community. India and Seychelles share longstanding diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties, with persons of Indian origin now comprising approximately 5% of Seychelles’ population.