Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh Ministers Back Muslim Vendor in 'Food Jihad' Row

advertisement
A Muslim vendor from Andhra Pradesh faced harassment at the Samakka Saralamma Jatara festival in Telangana after being confronted by right-wing YouTubers over allegations related to “food jihad.” The incident, which involved public questioning and demands for proof of citizenship, led to widespread condemnation and expressions of solidarity from political leaders and the public. Andhra Pradesh ministers, including Nara Lokesh, publicly supported the vendor and called for communal harmony.
According to Maktoob Media, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Education and IT Nara Lokesh expressed solidarity with the vendor, Vali, stating that divisive and communal behaviour has no place in Telugu society. Lokesh, who is also the national general secretary of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), assured Vali of his support and said he looked forward to meeting him and tasting his khoya bun.
As highlighted by The News Minute, the harassment occurred after a right-wing YouTube channel, Tejaswi News, published videos alleging that Muslim vendors were selling adulterated kova buns and promoting “food jihad” at the festival. The anchor questioned the vendor about the absence of manufacturing dates and demanded to see his Aadhaar card. The vendor was also asked to eat the bun on camera to prove its safety.
Support for the vendor extended beyond Nara Lokesh. Further statements from Andhra Pradesh Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Kondapalli Srinivas emphasised the importance of dignity and respect for all individuals earning their livelihood. He praised Lokesh’s decision to meet the vendor and highlighted the need for compassion and responsibility in public discourse.
“Dear Brother Vali, I am deeply sorry that you had to endure this. Such divisive and communal behaviour has no place in our Telugu society, which has always stood for harmony, mutual respect, and brotherhood. I will meet you soon and look forward to tasting your famous khoya bun! We stand together,” Nara Lokesh stated.
At the same time, coverage revealed that Naga Babu of the Jana Sena Party met the vendor and provided financial assistance, urging that the incident not be viewed through a religious lens. He called for concerns about food safety to be addressed through proper channels rather than public harassment.
In addition, reporting indicated that AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the incident and demanded legal action against those responsible for the harassment. Owaisi described the actions of the YouTubers as attacks by communal forces and called for the Telangana Police to intervene.
Public reaction to the incident was significant, with villagers and other supporters offering monetary assistance to the affected vendors. Analysis showed that the solidarity extended by political leaders and the community helped counter attempts to stoke communal tensions in the region.
“Every hardworking individual deserves dignity and respect while earning their livelihood. Our Telugu society has always been rooted in harmony, empathy, and togetherness, and it is our shared responsibility to protect these values,” Kondapalli Srinivas said.
The incident and subsequent support from Andhra Pradesh ministers, including Nara Lokesh, have been widely discussed as examples of efforts to maintain social harmony and address communal targeting in the Telugu states. As details emerged, the focus remained on upholding dignity and legal protections for all citizens, regardless of their background.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.