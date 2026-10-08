Veteran Actor Nana Patekar Dies Of Heart Attack At 75

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 at his residence in Goa during the early hours of 9 October 2026. He was found unconscious at his apartment in Dona Paula, near Panaji, and was subsequently taken to a private hospital. Despite medical intervention, he was declared dead at approximately 5:10 am. Authorities have registered a medico-legal case, and a postmortem examination is scheduled.