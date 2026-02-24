Nagaland Doctor Molested, Stalked And Racially Abused Near AIIMS Gorakhpur

advertisement
A resident doctor from Nagaland working at AIIMS Gorakhpur was allegedly molested, stalked for 1.5 kilometres, and subjected to racial abuse by three men on the evening of 22 February.
The incident occurred as the doctor was returning to the institute from a nearby mall. Following her complaint, the police identified and arrested all three accused, who have been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
According to The Indian Express, the accused followed the 25-year-old doctor from the mall, verbally abused her, and passed obscene remarks before engaging in further misconduct near the AIIMS entrance. Police stated that two of the three accused were arrested promptly, with efforts underway to apprehend the third at the time of initial reporting.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the doctor, a third-year postgraduate student in gynaecology, described being chased for 1.5 kilometres by the motorcycle-borne men, who hurled racial slurs and verbal abuse. The complaint detailed that one of the men inappropriately touched her and exposed himself as she neared Gate No. 2 of the institute, prompting her to cry for help.
Police used CCTV footage from the mall, AIIMS premises, and surrounding roads to identify the suspects. Investigation updates confirmed that the accused, aged between 21 and 24, were residents of Deoria district. The motorcycle used in the crime was also recovered by authorities.
Medical associations, including the North East Federation of All India Resident Doctors (NAFORD), expressed strong outrage and called for enhanced security for female doctors and students. Statements from NAFORD highlighted the trauma and humiliation experienced by the victim, emphasising the need for institutional support and protection.
“Racial discrimination and sexual harassment of women from the North East should not just be a headline, sensationalized, forgotten and revived every time a fresh incident appears. The racial and sexual abuse of a resident Doctor of AIIMS Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh from Nagaland is deeply shameful. Outraging a woman’s modesty is not what a civilized nation should tolerate. They are your sisters and daughters too. Urge the authorities to take stringent actions against the perpetrators,” Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stated on X, as cited in coverage.
Police confirmed that the accused have been booked under charges including assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, engaging in obscene acts, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace. Further details indicated that four police teams were formed to track down the suspects, ensuring a swift response to the incident.
At the end of the investigation, officials confirmed that the two men arrested were Suraj Gupta and Amrit Vishwakarma, both from Deoria, while the third accused was being traced. The authorities also seized the vehicles allegedly used in the commission of the crime.
Calls for justice and institutional reforms continued to grow as the case progressed, with medical professionals and public figures demanding accountability and stronger safeguards for women and minority communities in educational and healthcare institutions.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.