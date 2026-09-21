3 Booked for Attacking Muslim Biryani Seller In Lucknow Over Beef Allegation

A 40-year-old Muslim biryani stall owner was assaulted by three men in the Itaunja area of Lucknow on Sunday morning. The incident occurred while the seller, identified as Rizwan, was transporting meat for his shop. He sustained injuries to his head and face and was discharged from hospital after receiving medical treatment. Police registered an FIR against the accused, and the meat was seized for examination. No arrests had been made at the time of reporting.