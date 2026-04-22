Murli Manohar Joshi: India Not 'Vishwa Guru', Urges Sanskrit Promotion

Murli Manohar Joshi, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister, recently stated that India should not currently be described as "Vishwa Guru" (teacher of the world).

He made these remarks during the inauguration of the Central Office of Samskrita Bharati, an organisation promoting Sanskrit, in New Delhi. Joshi also emphasised the importance of advancing Sanskrit language and literature among the youth, highlighting its historical and cultural significance.