Murli Manohar Joshi: India Not 'Vishwa Guru', Urges Sanskrit Promotion

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Murli Manohar Joshi, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister, recently stated that India should not currently be described as "Vishwa Guru" (teacher of the world).
He made these remarks during the inauguration of the Central Office of Samskrita Bharati, an organisation promoting Sanskrit, in New Delhi. Joshi also emphasised the importance of advancing Sanskrit language and literature among the youth, highlighting its historical and cultural significance.
According to The Indian Express, Joshi asserted that the term "Vishwa Guru" should not be used for India at present. He stated, "We should not use this word these days. Currently, we are not Vishwa Guru. We should be Vishwa Guru, we used to be the Vishwa Guru once but that is not how it is now." Joshi made these comments on 21 April 2026, addressing the audience at the event.
As highlighted by Amar Ujala, Joshi further called for increased efforts to promote Sanskrit in India. He described Sanskrit as the "lifeblood" of the nation and encouraged young people to learn the language and engage with its literature. He also referenced historical attempts to make Sanskrit the national language during the drafting of the Indian Constitution.
Promotion of Sanskrit was a recurring theme in Joshi’s address, with further coverage noting his appeal to the youth. Joshi said, "It would be an achievement for the nation if most work happens in the Sanskrit language…when the Constitution was being written, Dr Ambedkar too had tried that Sanskrit become India’s national language and many people had proposed this as well." He added that although the proposal did not succeed, the aspiration for Sanskrit as a national language remains significant.
"Sanskrit is the lifeblood of Bharat," Joshi stated, underscoring the language’s role in knowledge, science, and spirituality.
Joshi’s remarks also touched upon his own efforts to promote Sanskrit during his tenure as Union HRD Minister, including the introduction of short-term Sanskrit courses. Analysis showed that Joshi has consistently advocated for Sanskrit’s prominence in Indian education and public life, reflecting his long-standing association with the language’s promotion.
In addition to his comments on Sanskrit, Joshi’s statement about India’s current global standing was widely discussed. Reporting indicated that Joshi’s remarks were made in the context of encouraging introspection and renewed efforts towards regaining India’s historical stature as a global knowledge leader.
Joshi, a member of the BJP’s Margdarshak Mandal (guidance group), has played a significant role in shaping the party’s educational and cultural policies. His recent statements, as details emerged, reflect his continued engagement with issues of national identity and cultural heritage.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.