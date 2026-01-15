Prestige Battle For BJP, Survival Test for Thackerays: Voting Underway for BMC

advertisement
Polling for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections is underway today, 15 January 2026, across all 227 wards in Mumbai. Voting began at 7:30 am and will continue until 5:30 pm. Over 1.03 crore eligible voters are expected to cast their ballots at more than 10,000 polling booths to elect 227 corporators. The elections mark the end of a prolonged period of administrator rule.
According to The Indian Express, 114 seats are reserved for women, as announced by the State Election Commission. Mumbai Police have deployed over 28,000 personnel across the city to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections. Voters are required to carry a valid photo identity document, and while the voter slip is not mandatory, it can expedite the verification process at polling stations.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the BMC election is part of a larger civic poll exercise across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, with voting for all corporations taking place in a single phase today. The results for the BMC and other municipal bodies will be declared on 16 January 2026. In Mumbai, approximately 1,700 candidates are contesting, and the election is being closely watched due to its political significance.
Coverage revealed that the BMC, with a budget exceeding Rs 70,000 crore, is India’s richest municipal body. Control over the BMC carries significant political and administrative influence. The contest has become multi-cornered, with major alliances including the BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS-NCP (SP) alliance, and the Congress and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. The split in the Shiv Sena in 2022 has intensified the competition, with both Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde seeking to assert their claim over the party’s legacy.
In the context of the ongoing elections, analysis showed that key civic issues such as traffic congestion, waterlogging, waste management, and public transport have not received adequate attention during the campaign. Instead, identity politics and short-term promises have dominated the discourse. The newly elected corporators will face a long list of challenges, including improving infrastructure, managing water and sewage systems, and addressing the needs of a rapidly growing city.
“The municipal body that Mumbai elects today will form the crucial point of contact for citizens, with a direct impact on their quality of life in a time of fast-paced change.”
Security arrangements have been strengthened, following reports that more than 25,000 police personnel, including senior officers, are on duty in Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has set up 23 divisional centres for the distribution of election materials and established secure strong rooms for the custody of EVMs and other equipment. Efforts have also been made to encourage voter participation, including the decoration of polling stations and the creation of selfie points.
Banking services in Mumbai are affected today, as details emerged that banks in the city are closed due to the BMC elections, in addition to the observance of Makar Sankranti and Pongal. Essential banking services remain available through digital platforms, and customers have been advised to plan their in-branch visits accordingly.
Political tensions have surfaced during the campaign, with recent developments including allegations by Shiv Sena (UBT) that a government announcement regarding redevelopment in Dahisar violated the electoral code of conduct. The State Election Commission and BMC commissioner have reviewed the matter, and officials stated that the video in question was uploaded before the campaign silence period began.
Polling is also taking place in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, according to updates from the Pune Municipal Corporation. Voters in these cities must be Indian citizens aged 18 or older and listed on the electoral roll. Employers have been instructed to provide time off for employees to vote, and complaints can be registered through designated helplines and email addresses.
“Voters are required to check their ward number and polling station address, and must carry a valid photo identity document to the polling booth.”
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.