Mumbai on Red Alert for Heavy Rain; Two Injured in Thane as Building Collapses

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Mumbai has been placed under a red alert by the India Meteorological Department as extremely heavy rainfall continues to lash the city.
Over 250 mm of rain was recorded in several areas within 24 hours, resulting in widespread waterlogging, road closures, and significant disruption to train and Metro services.
Authorities have urged residents to avoid non-essential travel and stay away from coastal and low-lying areas due to the risk of high tides and further flooding.
As highlighted by Financial Express, several low-lying areas such as Andheri, Matunga, and NM Joshi Marg faced severe waterlogging, prompting authorities to close roads and deploy rescue teams.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ordered the closure of all schools and colleges for the afternoon session, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were stationed at critical points to expedite emergency response.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Kurla was among the railway stations affected by waterlogging, while the Konkan region and Pune were placed under orange alert.
State Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan confirmed that more than 200 mm of rain had fallen in 12 hours and urged citizens to leave their homes only for urgent work.
He stated, “NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed. Our teams are stationed near manholes. Traffic is being cleared. Only step out of the house if there is urgent work.”
“More than 200 mm of rain has occurred in 12 hours, which is very heavy rain—I mean, for Mumbai, it is very heavy rain. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed. Our teams are stationed near manholes. Traffic is being cleared. Only step out of the house if there is urgent work,” said Girish Mahajan.
Reporting indicated that the Mogra nalla and associated drains overflowed in the western suburbs, causing knee-deep water on streets and forcing the closure of major roads in Andheri, Vikhroli, and Chembur. Railway services along the Central and Western lines were delayed by up to 25 minutes, and Metro operations were also impacted by technical glitches and flooding.
Midday updates showed that Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde appealed to residents to avoid the Worli seafront and comply with police and civic advisories. Tree falls, road cave-ins, and house collapses were reported across the city, further complicating rescue and relief operations.
Widespread flooding was also confirmed in several low-lying areas, including Andheri, Kurla, Chembur, Santacruz, Goregaon, and Powai. The BMC declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the afternoon session, citing student safety amid the forecast of extremely heavy rains.
“The BMC also appealed to citizens to step out of their homes only if necessary as heavy rains continue to lash several parts of the city,” a spokesperson said.
Further coverage revealed that two individuals were feared drowned at Kharghar’s Pandavkada waterfall, while 80 tourists were rescued from Khopoli’s Zenith waterfall after being stranded by rapidly rising waters. Authorities reiterated warnings for tourists to avoid waterfalls, streams, and riverbeds during the monsoon due to sudden surges in water levels.
Disruption to daily life was further underscored by the IMD’s ongoing advisories, with the red alert for Mumbai and neighbouring districts expected to remain in place through Sunday. The IMD has cautioned that rainfall is likely to persist, and residents should continue to follow official instructions for their safety.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.