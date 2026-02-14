Mumbai Metro Pillar Collapses in Mulund, One Dead, Several Injured

advertisement
On 14 February 2026, a section of an under-construction Mumbai Metro pillar collapsed on LBS Road in Mulund, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to at least three others. The incident occurred around 12:15 PM near the Johnson & Johnson factory, crushing a car and an auto-rickshaw. Emergency services responded promptly, and the injured were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities cordoned off the area to facilitate rescue and debris removal operations.
According to Financial Express, the deceased was identified as Ramdhan Yadav. Among the injured, Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav was reported to be in critical condition, while Mahendra Pratap Yadav and Deepa Ruhiya were stated to be stable. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed these details and noted that the accident involved a large cement block falling from a significant height onto vehicles below.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) stated that a parapet segment fell and struck a passing auto-rickshaw. The MMRDA project team, along with BMC and disaster management authorities, initiated relief operations and secured the site. Medical assistance was provided to the injured, whose conditions were being closely monitored.
As highlighted by The Hindu, fire brigade and police personnel, as well as staff from the metro construction firm, were present at the scene to oversee post-incident operations. The collapse completely destroyed the auto-rickshaw involved, and initial reports indicated that three to four people were feared injured. The incident led to significant traffic congestion in the area.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, the affected metro track was under construction at the time of the collapse. The incident occurred along LBS Marg, a major arterial road in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs, further impacting local traffic and necessitating alternate routes for commuters.
Eyewitness accounts described the sudden collapse and the immediate response by emergency teams. Mumbai’s Mayor, Ritu Tawde, visited the site and raised concerns about adherence to safety protocols, stating,
"This is a huge negligence. Did they follow the safety norms? Traffic movement below should have been stopped for the time being."
Further updates indicated that the MMRDA’s project team remained at the site to oversee ongoing relief and support for the victims’ families. The collapse has prompted calls for a formal inquiry into the structural stability of other pillars along the metro line to prevent similar incidents in the future.
Local police cordoned off the area around the Mulund Fire Station, allowing heavy machinery to clear debris safely as operations continued. Commuters were advised to avoid the affected stretch and use alternative routes while the investigation proceeded.
Public concern has grown regarding construction safety standards, with many demanding accountability and improved oversight in the aftermath of the incident. Authorities have yet to release further details on the cause of the collapse, and inquiries are ongoing.
