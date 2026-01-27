4-Year-Old Girl Dies in Mumbai After Loudspeakers Fall At Republic Day Event

advertisement
A four-year-old girl died in Mumbai’s Vikhroli area on 26 January 2026 after two loudspeakers fell on her during Republic Day celebrations. The incident occurred around 11 am in Tagore Nagar, where the child was running past the speakers placed on the ground for the event.
She was rushed to a hospital by local residents but was declared dead by doctors. The police were immediately informed and began an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.
As reported by The Indian Express, the loudspeakers had been set up by a local group organising the Republic Day ceremony.
The police reviewed CCTV footage, which confirmed that the bag tripped the wire, resulting in the speakers falling on the child.
Investigation details indicate that the speakers were placed on the ground this year, rather than being mounted at a height as in previous years. The Vikhroli police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which addresses causing death by negligence. The FIR names the mandal owner, Vinod Parmar, who was responsible for the speakers, and the scrap dealer, Sayyad Guran, whose actions led to the incident.
Both Parmar and Guran, residents of the area, were issued notices to join the police investigation at a later date and were allowed to leave after initial questioning, as police procedures require. The girl’s family, who live in Tagore Nagar, operate a mobile repairing shop in the locality. Senior Inspector Chandrakant Naikwadi confirmed that the police are continuing their inquiry and have collected all available evidence, including CCTV footage.
Community members expressed shock and grief over the incident, with several residents highlighting the need for stricter safety measures during public events. The police have emphasised the importance of proper equipment placement and adherence to safety protocols to prevent similar tragedies in the future.
Safety concerns at public gatherings have been raised following this incident, prompting local authorities to review guidelines for event organisers. The investigation remains ongoing, and further action will depend on the findings and compliance with legal procedures.
