Mumbai Hit by First Heatwave of the Year as Temperature Reaches 38.9°C

advertisement
Mumbai experienced its first heatwave of the 2026 season on 6 March, with maximum temperatures reaching 38.9 degrees Celsius in the suburbs and 36.2 degrees Celsius in South Mumbai.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that these readings were significantly above the seasonal average, with the Santacruz observatory recording temperatures 5.9 degrees Celsius higher than normal.
Nighttime temperatures also remained elevated, with minimums of 24 degrees Celsius in Colaba and 22 degrees Celsius in Santacruz, both nearly 2 degrees above normal.
According to Hindustan Times, the IMD’s criteria for a heatwave in Mumbai require maximum temperatures to exceed 37 degrees Celsius for at least two consecutive days and remain more than 5 degrees above the normal level.
The spike in temperatures was attributed to easterly winds and an anticyclonic circulation near south Gujarat and neighbouring areas, which led to increased heat and humidity across the city.
IMD officials stated that the anticyclonic circulation is expected to move further inland, potentially bringing some relief to Mumbai while causing temperatures to rise in parts of north Maharashtra, such as Nandurbar.
Meteorologists expect a gradual dip in Mumbai’s temperatures as the weather system shifts, but have issued a yellow alert for continued hot and humid conditions until at least 8:30 am on Friday.
In addition to the temperature rise, the IMD has forecast that maximum temperatures will remain around 36 degrees Celsius during the day, with minimums hovering near 23 degrees Celsius.
The alert specifically warns of persistent humidity, which can exacerbate the effects of heat on vulnerable populations, including outdoor workers and those without access to adequate cooling.
“Easterly winds and anticyclonic circulation near south Gujarat and neighbouring areas have led to an increase in temperature,” said Sushma Nair, senior scientist, IMD Mumbai.
Energy demand typically rises during heatwaves due to increased use of cooling appliances. Analysis showed that India’s dependence on imported fuels, particularly liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas, makes the country sensitive to both climatic and geopolitical disruptions, which can affect the availability and cost of energy needed for cooling during extreme weather events.
As the moist heat persists, public health advisories recommend staying hydrated, avoiding outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and using protective clothing. The IMD continues to monitor the situation and will update alerts as weather patterns evolve as conditions change.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.