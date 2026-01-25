Mumbai College Teacher Stabbed To Death At Malad Station, Investigation Underway

advertisement
A 33-year-old college teacher, Alok Kumar Singh, was fatally stabbed at Malad railway station in Mumbai on 24 January 2026. The incident occurred after an argument with a fellow commuter while both were alighting from a local train. Singh, who taught mathematics at Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, was declared dead at the hospital. The accused initially fled the scene, and police launched an investigation into the murder.
According to The Hindu, Singh was travelling from Vile Parle to Kandivali when the altercation took place. The argument reportedly began inside the train and escalated as the train reached Malad station, where the attacker used a sharp weapon to stab Singh before escaping. The Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a murder case and began efforts to identify and apprehend the suspect.
As reported by Financial Express, Singh was attacked in the abdomen and rushed to Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Singh had been teaching at the college since 2024 and was described by colleagues and family as calm, polite, and helpful. Police stated that eyewitnesses inside the train compartment saw the incident and their statements were being recorded as part of the investigation.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the incident occurred around 5:30 pm on Platform 1 of Malad station. Singh was accompanied by another teacher at the time. The accused, believed to have used a knife, stabbed Singh during the altercation and then fled. Police examined CCTV footage and collected witness statements to identify the perpetrator. A murder case was registered at the Borivali GRP police station, and the investigation was ongoing.
Police officials indicated in their statements that the attack appeared to be a result of a sudden escalation during the argument. Singh had joined the college as a mathematics teacher in March 2024. The Western Railway official noted that the incident seemed to be a spur-of-the-moment act rather than a premeditated attack.
“Prima facie, it seems like an argument broke out between two passengers while alighting at Malad station. During the altercation, the accused attacked Alok Singh with a sharp weapon, stabbing him in the abdomen while getting down from the train. The GRP is investigating the case further,” a Western Railway official stated.
Further details emerged as police reviewed CCTV footage from Malad and previous stations. Forensic teams collected evidence at the scene, and a canine squad was deployed. Singh’s family and colleagues expressed shock at the incident, describing him as someone who avoided conflict and was known for his calm demeanor.
Efforts to trace the attacker continued as the investigation progressed. The Borivali GRP registered the case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police confirmed that Singh suffered a single deep injury to the abdomen and that the exact weapon used was under examination.
“We have witnesses from the train compartment who saw the accused and overheard the argument. We are quizzing them and recording their statements. CCTV footage from Malad and previous railway stations is being scanned,” a police official said.
Singh’s death has raised concerns about commuter safety on Mumbai’s suburban railway network in the wake of the incident. The investigation remains active, with authorities working to apprehend the suspect and determine the full circumstances leading to the fatal stabbing.
