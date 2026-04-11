Kumbh Fame Monalisa Allegedly a Minor, POCSO FIR Registered Against Husband

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh have confirmed that Monalisa, who gained national attention after her viral videos at the 2025 Maha Kumbh, is a minor. Following an inquiry by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against her husband at Maheshwar police station. The investigation was initiated after concerns were raised regarding her age and circumstances of her recent marriage.